DU's First Cut-off List Likely to be Out on June 20, Over a Lakh Students Register for Admissions

The university started online registrations on May 30 and the process will end on June 14.

PTI

Updated:June 2, 2019, 7:28 AM IST
DU's First Cut-off List Likely to be Out on June 20, Over a Lakh Students Register for Admissions
Image for representational purpose only.
New Delhi: Over 1.43 lakh students have registered on the Delhi University's admission website till Saturday, the varsity said.

The university started online registrations on May 30 and the process will end on June 14. The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20. Till now, 1,43,732 students have registered and 64,773 have made payments, the varsity said.

Out of the total number of registrations, 41,647 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 10,647 from other backward classes, 9,388 from schedule castes, 2,020 from schedule tribes and 1,133 from economically weaker sections (EWS).

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000. There will be separate cut-offs for students belonging to the EWS category.
