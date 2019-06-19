Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Delhi University's First Cut-Off to be Out on June 28

DU had earlier extended its registration date to June 22 after the Delhi High Court ordered it to follow the last year's eligibility criteria for granting admission.

PTI

Updated:June 19, 2019, 11:03 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi University's First Cut-Off to be Out on June 28
Image for representational purposes.
Loading...

New Delhi: Delhi University will announce its first cut-off for admission to various undergraduate courses in its colleges on June 28. The varsity announced its revised admission schedule Wednesday.

DU had earlier extended its registration date to June 22 after the Delhi High Court ordered it to follow the last year's eligibility criteria for granting admission.

The varsity said the first cut-off will be released on June 28, second on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20 for undergraduate courses. The first admission list will be put up on July 17 for postgraduate courses, second one July 22, third on July 27 and fourth on August 2.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram