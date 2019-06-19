English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi University's First Cut-Off to be Out on June 28
DU had earlier extended its registration date to June 22 after the Delhi High Court ordered it to follow the last year's eligibility criteria for granting admission.
Image for representational purposes.
New Delhi: Delhi University will announce its first cut-off for admission to various undergraduate courses in its colleges on June 28. The varsity announced its revised admission schedule Wednesday.
The varsity said the first cut-off will be released on June 28, second on July 4, third on July 9, fourth on July 15 and fifth on July 20 for undergraduate courses. The first admission list will be put up on July 17 for postgraduate courses, second one July 22, third on July 27 and fourth on August 2.
