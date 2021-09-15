Delhi Unlock: Only 100 People Allowed at Marriage Functions; Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

The Delhi government on Wednesday in a order on Covid-19 restrictions said only 100 people will be allowed in marriage functions and theatres can run with only 50 per cent seating capacity. A statement issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said no social, political, and cultural congregations will be allowed, according to India.com.

The Delhi Metro and bus services will also be allowed to run with 100 per cent capacity, however, no standing passengers will be permitted.

Here are what will be allowed in Delhi

• Schools shall remain shut for classes up 8th standard toll September 30. However, schools will be allowed to be open for students in class 9-12th with 50 per cent capacity. In schools, a cap of 50 per cent seating/gathering in assembly halls and auditoriums at educational institutes will be required to be followed.

• The religious places shall be permitted to open but with no visitors.

• Markets, malls, restaurants and bars in the city can stay open with 50 per cent seating capacity. All markets in the national capital are allowed to be open as per the government’s earlier notice last month.

• Swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain shut.

• Banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings remain prohibited.

• There are no restrictions on the inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods.

Markets, restaurants and bars were closed with a surging second Covid wave in Delhi, from April 19. With improvement in the pandemic situation, markets, shopping complexes and malls were allowed to reopen between 10 am to 8 pm from June 14, by the DDMA. In an order on August 21, markets, malls, restaurants and bars in the city were allowed to stay open beyond 8 pm in view of a decline in COVID-19 cases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here