Delhi Unlocks: Weddings With Upto 50 Guests, Gyms Allowed to Open from Monday

In its fresh unlocking rules, the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Saturday allowed weddings at banquets, marriage halls and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and said gyms and yoga centres can open at 50 per cent capacity after improvement in the national capital’s Covid-19 situation.

In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said marriages will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people with strict compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour.

“Further, the marriages will also be permitted at banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons and subject to strict compliance of COVID Appropriate Behaviour," the order said. Owners of banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels will be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19-appropriate behaviour like wearing of face masks and social distancing.

The DDMA warned that in case, any violation is found strict penal/criminal action will be taken against the owner of the premises as well as against the individual and the premises will be sealed.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed, and banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited, the order said.

The new relaxations will come into effect from 5 am on Monday. All existing prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so up to 5 am on July 5, said the DDMA order. Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of COVID-19. In second week of May, weddings were permitted at home and in courts with not more than 20 people in attendance.

(With PTI inputs)

