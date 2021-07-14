Delhi, UP, Uttarakhand and Himachal to Receive Heavy Rainfall Next Five Days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at some places of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, during the next 5 days. The department has also issued an orange alert in Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. It also issued a yellow alert in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, which are facing heavy losses due to cloudburst. The Met department issued a red alert for Madhya Maharashtra and Goa. The prediction has come at a time when monsoon has entered in most of the states of the country.

According to IMD, there is a possibility of rainfall in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan today. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in these states.

The monsoon arrived in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday. Many parts of the national capital witnessed heavy rainfall which also resulted in traffic jams at some roads due to waterlogging. Now, IMD has predicted light to heavy rainfall in Delhi for the next few days. Although the weather is clear in Delhi-NCR since this morning.

The moisture-laden winds are advancing from the Bay of Bengal towards all parts of the country due to changes in conditions that promote the advancement of these winds.

Following is the meaning of the color of the alert issued by authorities

Green Alert: It means there is no danger as there is no chance of rain.

Yellow Alert: This alert means that there will be rainfall and weather will remain unclear

Orange Alert: This means that there is a full possibility of rainfall and thunderstorms. So one should not go out unless it is absolutely necessary.

Red Alert: Red Alert means warning of dangerous weather. Through this alert, people are warned against venturing out of their homes.

