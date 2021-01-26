Delhi Vaccination Numbers See Record Turnout with 91.5% as Demand Among Healthcare Workers Soars

Delhi recorded 91.5% turnout for Covid-19 vaccination drive on Monday, overshooting the target of hospitals in the national capital. The demand for the vaccine among Delhi’s healthcare workers has soared. Meanwhile, there have been 14 minor adverse effects reported.

The target was set at 8,100 inoculations a day and the turnout was so far single-day highest as 7,408 were administered the shot of the vaccine.

This is a sharp rise as the overall turnout on the first day of inoculation was 53%, 44% on the second day and 48% on the third day, 73% on Thursday, but rose to 86% on Saturday, The Times of India reported.

The demand was remarkably surging as some healthcare workers who went to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital for a jab had to return without it as the hospital reported 110% vaccination. Meanwhile, the Lok Nayak Hospital achieved 100% target by 3.30pm out of whom 35 were walk-ins.

RGSSH, which saw very few vaccinations initially, has so far vaccinated 384 beneficiaries.

As many as 33,170 healthcare workers have been vaccinated at 81 sites in six days and a total of 14 cases of AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) were reported across the city on Monday.

The drastic jump in inoculation numbers has been reported mainly at government facilities for the last two days.

Meanwhile, Northeast Delhi topped the list as the number of beneficiaries it vaccinated on Saturday exceeded its target. The district vaccinated 206 people instead of 200, a trend not seen in any other district in Delhi so far.

Last week, Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain had said that there have been 51 cases of minor complications reported from the coronavirus vaccine that was rolled out across the country on January 16. "Only one case in Delhi had to be admitted to the hospital, the remaining 51 did not have to be hospitalised. They were only observed for a short while," the minister added.

The vaccination programme in Delhi is carried out on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the city saw 148 new Covid cases and five deaths on Monday.