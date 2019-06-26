Take the pledge to vote

Family Friend's Daughter and Live-in Partner Arrested for Killing Elderly Couple, Maid in Delhi

The interrogation of the accused duo revealed that the killings were executed with an attempt to rob the Mathurs.

PTI

Updated:June 26, 2019, 3:24 PM IST
Family Friend's Daughter and Live-in Partner Arrested for Killing Elderly Couple, Maid in Delhi
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman and her live-in partner was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing an elderly couple and their nursing attendant in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, the police said.

The accused duo, Preeti Sehrawat and Manoj Bhat (39), were nabbed from Gurugram, they said.

The bodies of the elderly couple, Vishnu Mathur (78) and Shashi Mathur (75), and their nursing attendant, Khushbu Nautiyal (24), were found with their throats slit on Sunday morning.

According to police, the accused duo knew the family and Preeti was a close family friend of the couple. Her father was also a colleague of one of the deceased. They were killed with an intention of robbery, a senior police officer said.

Earlier, police suspected that the killings were executed by someone close to the nursing attendant and had ruled out the robbery bid. However, interrogation of the accused duo revealed that the killings were executed to rob the Mathurs.

