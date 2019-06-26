Family Friend's Daughter and Live-in Partner Arrested for Killing Elderly Couple, Maid in Delhi
The interrogation of the accused duo revealed that the killings were executed with an attempt to rob the Mathurs.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A 42-year-old woman and her live-in partner was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing an elderly couple and their nursing attendant in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, the police said.
The accused duo, Preeti Sehrawat and Manoj Bhat (39), were nabbed from Gurugram, they said.
The bodies of the elderly couple, Vishnu Mathur (78) and Shashi Mathur (75), and their nursing attendant, Khushbu Nautiyal (24), were found with their throats slit on Sunday morning.
According to police, the accused duo knew the family and Preeti was a close family friend of the couple. Her father was also a colleague of one of the deceased. They were killed with an intention of robbery, a senior police officer said.
Earlier, police suspected that the killings were executed by someone close to the nursing attendant and had ruled out the robbery bid. However, interrogation of the accused duo revealed that the killings were executed to rob the Mathurs.
Also Watch
-
IAF Commemorates 20 Years Of Kargil War At Gwalior Air Base
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
Chennai Water Crisis: Millions Hit as City’s Reservoirs And Groundwater Resources Run Dry
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
What's The Significance Of President Ram Nath Kovind's Address To Joint Session Of Parliament?
-
Friday 21 June , 2019
India Celebrates International Yoga Day
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani's Film Enters Rs 100 Crore Club
- 'Crowilla': Crow or Gorilla? This Absurd Video of a Bird is Leaving Netizens Completely Baffled
- Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas Twin in Black for An Evening in Paris
- Fossil Sport Review: Almost the Best Wear OS Smartwatch, But Not the Best Wearable Out There
- AIFF's Denial to Rumours of ISL Getting Top Division Status is Appalling: I-League Champions Chennai City FC
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s