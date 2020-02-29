Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Violence: 19-year-old Held For Making Fake Call About Rioting

Delhi Police has nabbed a man from the upscale Sainik Farms for making fake claims through phone.

IANS

Updated:February 29, 2020, 6:14 PM IST
Delhi Violence: 19-year-old Held For Making Fake Call About Rioting
A motorcyclist drives past shops that were set on fire by mobs in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: As parts of Delhi burnt and law enforcement agencies had a tough time containing the violence, Delhi police had to deal with an added menace -- hoax callers.

Delhi Police has nabbed a man from the upscale Sainik Farms for making fake claims through phone.

In the intervening night of February 28 and 29, a PCR call was received at the Neb Sarai police station claiming that a 'communal quarrel occurred between two communities at Neb Sarai' and three persons were allegedly injured in the clash. Following this, Sub Inspector Avdhesh Dixit along with other police staff reached the spot in front of Neb Sarai, Delhi, where the caller was not present.

The police tried to contact him over the mobile, but the phone number was busy and was later found switched off. Thereafter, the area which was forest land, was checked by the police but they found no signs of a clash over the construction of a Masjid, as claimed in the call.

The police found no injured persons at the spot and saw that the situation in the area was absolutely normal and peaceful, contrary to claims. The PCR call was found to be a hoax.

But, keeping in view the situation in Delhi, heavy police deployment was made there to prevent any untoward incident. The caller knowingly concealed his identity and gave false information with the intention to cause breach of peace in the area.

Thereafter, an FIR was filed against the caller under sections 341, 504, 507 and 182 of the IPC.

During the investigation, a 19-year-old youth whose name is said to be Rahul Kumar residing at Sainik Farms was interrogated. The police recovered a mobile phone from his house in which the SIM card that was used to make the call was lodged.


