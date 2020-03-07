Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Riots: 27-year-old Arrested for Alleged Role in Sweet Shop Employee's Killing

The worker's decapitated and charred body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26. He had come to Delhi six months ago from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in Delhi's northeast area.

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Riots: 27-year-old Arrested for Alleged Role in Sweet Shop Employee's Killing
File photo: Fire fighters douse a fire at Gokul puri tyre market which was burnt in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in another man's killing during the communal violence in northeast Delhi, police said.

The Crime Branch, which is probing the murder cases registered during the riots, has arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing 20-year-old Dilbar Singh Negi and is trying to identify the other suspects.

Negi's decapitated and charred body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26. He had come to the national capital six months ago from Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in Delhi's northeast area.

On February 24 afternoon, Negi had gone for a nap to a nearby building that served as a storage space for the sweet shop. Later, at around 3 pm, a mob gathered near the shop and started throwing stones. The building was set on fire around 11.30 pm.

On February 26, when the sweet shop's owner Anil Pal went to visit his building with some police personnel, they found Negi's decapitated and charred body on the second floor.

Negi had planned to visit his family on Holi, according to his co-workers.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram