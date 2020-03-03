English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Delhi Violence: 436 Cases Filed, Over 1,400 Held or Detained; Police Says Situation Under Control

In this February 27, 2020 photo, paramilitary personnel patrol a street vandalized in violence in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting an unarmed police personnel during violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: March 3, 2020, 9:14 PM IST
The Delhi Police has arrested 436 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,427 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Tuesday. Forty-five of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer said.

According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive calls of rioting in the past six days.

The situation in the riot-affected areas is under control, the police said.

On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting an unarmed police personnel during violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.

