Delhi Violence: 531 Cases Registered, More Than 1,600 Arrested or Detained
Forty-seven of the cases were registered under the Arms Act, the officer said. According to police, the police control room (PCR) did not receive any calls of rioting in the past seven days.
Men on two-wheelers pass by a shop in Maujpur Road that was set afire by rioters even as the ones beside it remain unscathed a week ago (on left) and after. (News18)
New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 531 FIRs and arrested or detained 1,647 people in connection with the communal violence in northeast Delhi, an officer said on Wednesday.
The situation in the riot-affected areas was under control, the police said.
On Tuesday, Mohammed Shahrukh, who was seen confronting an unarmed police personnel with gun during the violence at Maujpur last week, was arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said.
