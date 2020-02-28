Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Violence: AAP Govt Sets Up Nine Shelters in Riot-hit Areas, Distributes Food

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government has also started distributing cash compensation of Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt during the violence.

PTI

Updated:February 28, 2020, 6:21 PM IST
Delhi Violence: AAP Govt Sets Up Nine Shelters in Riot-hit Areas, Distributes Food
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has set up nine shelters for the riot-affected people and is distributing food among them.

Addressing reporters, he said the government has started distributing Rs 25,000 in cash, as part of compensation, to those whose houses have been burnt during the violence in northeast Delhi earlier this week.

For the assistance of the violence-hit people, Kejriwal said the government has appointed 18 magistrates and four night magistrates.

