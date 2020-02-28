Delhi Violence: AAP Govt Sets Up Nine Shelters in Riot-hit Areas, Distributes Food
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government has also started distributing cash compensation of Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt during the violence.
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said the Delhi government has set up nine shelters for the riot-affected people and is distributing food among them.
Addressing reporters, he said the government has started distributing Rs 25,000 in cash, as part of compensation, to those whose houses have been burnt during the violence in northeast Delhi earlier this week.
For the assistance of the violence-hit people, Kejriwal said the government has appointed 18 magistrates and four night magistrates.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Dia Mirza's Reaction When Kapil Sharma Offered to Flirt with Her
- Taapsee Pannu-Anubhav Sinha's Thappad Might Not be a Possibility in Real Life, Medical and Legal Professionals Explain
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- There is Red Snow Falling in Antarctica But is Not All Doom And Gloom
- Muslim Man in Meerut Prints Daughter's Wedding Card With Hindu Gods to Promote Religious Amity