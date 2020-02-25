Take the pledge to vote

donald trump india visit
1-min read

Delhi Violence: Act in Nation's Interest and not in Interest of Few People, Siddaramaiah Tells Amit Shah

The former Karnataka chief minister demanded that BJP leader Kapil Mishra should be arrested for allegedly inciting violence in northeast Delhi.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 7:25 PM IST
Delhi Violence: Act in Nation's Interest and not in Interest of Few People, Siddaramaiah Tells Amit Shah
A file photo of Home Minister Amit Shah.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday expressed concern over the law and

order situation in New Delhi and asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "act in the nation's interest and not in the interest of a few people." In a series of tweets, the Congress leader slammed the police for its "inaction" and appealed to the people to maintain calm.

Nine people have been killed and around 150, including 48 police personnel, injured in violence over the CAA which has morphed into communal clashes in parts of north east Delhi since Monday. "...HMOIndia @AmitShah should issue strict orders to police to act in Nation's interest; not in the interest of few

people," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He reminded Shah of Mahatma Gandhi's famous saying that an eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Peace and harmony should be the motto, he added. He cautioned people against "divisive forces."

"Distressing scenes in Delhi!! Delhi Burning as a result of ulterior motives of divisive forces within our Country. Police have completely failed in their responsibility. People have to remain calm; promote peace in the area for their own benefit," Siddaramaiah said.

The former chief minister demanded that BJP leader Kapil Mishra should be arrested for allegedly inciting violence in northeast Delhi.

"Triggering point of the Delhi Violence seems to be the inciting speech of BJP4India leader Kapil Mishra.. This actually qualifies for a sedition case as it was aimed at disturbing National peace; security. Police have to arrest him & bring normalcy in Delhi," Siddaramaiah said.

