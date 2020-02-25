Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Violence: Amit Shah Writes to Wife of Slain Head Constable Ratan Lal, Calls Him Brave

Shah said the entire country was with the family in this hour of grief. The head constable was among 10 people killed in spiralling violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi.

PTI

February 25, 2020
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday wrote to the wife of Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal, who was killed in violence over the CAA on Monday, conveying his condolences and said the entire country was with the family of the brave policeman in this hour of grief.

In his letter to Lal's wife Poonam Devi, Shah said he had made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. "Your brave husband was a dedicated policeman who faced tough challenges. As a true soldier he made the supreme sacrifice to serve this country. I pray that God gives you strength to bear this sad and untimely loss," the home minister wrote.

Shah said the entire country was with the family in this hour of grief. The head constable was among 10 people killed in spiralling violence over the amended citizenship law in northeast Delhi.

Frenzied protesters torched houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, besides hurling stones at security personnel. Lal hailed from Tehawali village at Fatehpur-Shekhawati Tehsil in Sikar district of Rajasthan.

