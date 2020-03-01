Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Violence: CBSE Says Postponing Exams Further May Affect Students’ Chances of Admission to Professional Courses

CBSE officials, however, said the board is ready to conduct fresh examinations for students who are not able to appear for exams in the violence-affected areas. It has sought a list of such students from school principals.

PTI

Updated:March 1, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Violence: CBSE Says Postponing Exams Further May Affect Students’ Chances of Admission to Professional Courses
Image for representation. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday said any further postponement of board exams in violence-affected areas of Delhi might hamper chances of admission of students to professional courses like engineering and medical.

CBSE officials, however, maintained the board is ready to conduct fresh examinations for students who are not able to appear for exams in the violence-affected areas. It has sought a list of such students from school principals.

"The board is of the view that further delay in conducting Class 12 examinations may hamper the chances of admissions in professional courses like medical, engineering, law and other under-graduate admissions. Few entrance examinations are conducted in accordance with the timelines fixed by the courts and, therefore, dates are sacrosanct. Similarly, the JEE (Main) is also scheduled from April 3 to 19," a senior board official said.

The board had postponed class 10 and 12 exams in northeast Delhi and parts of east Delhi till February 29. The schools are closed in the areas till March 7.

"For candidates who are in a position to appear for the board examinations, it would be very stressful and cause immense anxiety if the examinations are further postponed," the official said, adding "the incidents that have unfolded in the last few days have affected some of our students".

"The CBSE is concerned about and is sensitive to the needs of both categories of students - those who can appear in the examinations as per schedule from tomorrow onwards and also those who may face some difficulty in appearing in the examinations due to difficult circumstances," the official said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram