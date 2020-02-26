Delhi Violence 'Chilling Reminder' of 2002 Gujarat Riots, Army Needed to Restore Peace: Yechury
He said there was no way to restore peace and normalcy in Delhi other than by calling in the Army.
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
New Delhi: CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday said the violence in Delhi is a "chilling reminder" of the 2002 Gujarat riots. He said there was no way to restore peace and normalcy in Delhi other than by calling in the Army.
"It's clear that the violence in Delhi has the sanction of police and that of the powers that govern them. Adequate compensation should be provided to the kin of the dead and those injured by the Centre and the state government," he said.
The Delhi Police comes under the Union Home Ministry.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hotstar Hammered With 1-star Ratings After it Censored John Oliver’s Episode on PM Modi
- Here is How to Get Netflix, Amazon Prime, Zee5 And More Free With Your Mobile Plan
- Ever Wondered How Apollo 13 Astronauts Saw The Moon? NASA Has a Video You Must See
- Responsible Doggo Shows up at Police Station to 'File' a Missing Report of Himself
- Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: A Look at IAF Mirage-2000 Jet, Unsung Hero That Destroyed Jaish Terror Camps