Delhi Violence: Class 8 Girl Missing from Khajuri Khas Since Monday Reunited with Family
The girl, a Class 8 student, had gone to take an examination at her school in the Khajuri Khas area, some 4.5 km from her residence in Sonia Vihar, on Monday.
Fire fighters douse a fire at Gokul puri tyre market which was burnt in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: A 13-year-old girl, who had gone missing after school on Monday amid violence in northeast Delhi, was reunited with her parents on Friday, police officials said.
The girl, a Class 8 student, had gone to take an examination at her school in the Khajuri Khas area, some 4.5 km from her residence in Sonia Vihar, on Monday.
Her father, who deals in readymade garments, had told PTI that he was supposed to pick her up at 5.20 pm but got caught in the riots that ensued in the area.
"The girl was found today. She is safe and is being produced in a magistrate's court for her statement," a police official privy to the probe told PTI.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch Dia Mirza's Reaction When Kapil Sharma Offered to Flirt with Her
- Taapsee Pannu-Anubhav Sinha's Thappad Might Not be a Possibility in Real Life, Medical and Legal Professionals Explain
- There is Red Snow Falling in Antarctica But is Not All Doom And Gloom
- The Earth Has a Second Moon, And No One Noticed All This While
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics