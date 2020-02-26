Delhi Violence Colossal Failure of City Police, Negligence of Administration: Chidambaram
At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last few days.
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.
New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday said the violence in the national capital was a "colossal failure" of the Delhi Police and a culpable negligence of the city administration, even as he attacked Home Minister Amit Shah. Chidambaram also asked why those who made inflammatory speeches have not yet been arrested or charged.
The Congress leader asked where the Home Minister, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the city's Police Commissioner were since Sunday, when the violence first broke out. At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last few days.
"Whether the violence erupted in East Delhi (MOS-Home) or spontaneous (MHA), the government has a duty to end the violence. "The violence has continued since Monday and there are still incidents of violence. This is a colossal failure of the Delhi Police," Chidambaram tweeted.
"As the tragic stories pour out on television and the truths are revealed, the culpable negligence of the Delhi administration and police is absolutely clear," he said.
"Will the HM, LG and Commissioner of Police list their activities hour by hour since Sunday February 23?
"Even today, after the NSA's visit to the affected areas, one question remains unanswered: why have those who made inflammatory speeches not been arrested yet and charged," Chidambaram asked.
