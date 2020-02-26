Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Violence Colossal Failure of City Police, Negligence of Administration: Chidambaram

At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last few days.

PTI

Updated:February 26, 2020, 9:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Violence Colossal Failure of City Police, Negligence of Administration: Chidambaram
File photo of Congress leader P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday said the violence in the national capital was a "colossal failure" of the Delhi Police and a culpable negligence of the city administration, even as he attacked Home Minister Amit Shah. Chidambaram also asked why those who made inflammatory speeches have not yet been arrested or charged.

The Congress leader asked where the Home Minister, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and the city's Police Commissioner were since Sunday, when the violence first broke out. At least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured in communal clashes in northeast Delhi over the last few days.

"Whether the violence erupted in East Delhi (MOS-Home) or spontaneous (MHA), the government has a duty to end the violence. "The violence has continued since Monday and there are still incidents of violence. This is a colossal failure of the Delhi Police," Chidambaram tweeted.

"As the tragic stories pour out on television and the truths are revealed, the culpable negligence of the Delhi administration and police is absolutely clear," he said.

"Will the HM, LG and Commissioner of Police list their activities hour by hour since Sunday February 23?

"Even today, after the NSA's visit to the affected areas, one question remains unanswered: why have those who made inflammatory speeches not been arrested yet and charged," Chidambaram asked.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram