Delhi Violence: Court Rejects Bail Plea of Arrested Ex-Congress Municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahan

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former municipal councillor from the Congress Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law.

Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta rejected Jahan's bail plea who was arrested on Wednesday. Jahan was protesting at Delhi's Khureji Khas against the Citizenship Amendment Act since January 13.

