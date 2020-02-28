English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi Violence: Court Rejects Bail Plea of Arrested Ex-Congress Municipal Councillor Ishrat Jahan
Ishrat Jahan was protesting at Delhi's Khureji Khas against the Citizenship Amendment Act since January 13.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday rejected the bail plea of former municipal councillor from the Congress Ishrat Jahan, who was arrested in connection with the violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law.
Additional Sessions Judge Naveen Gupta rejected Jahan's bail plea who was arrested on Wednesday. Jahan was protesting at Delhi's Khureji Khas against the Citizenship Amendment Act since January 13.
