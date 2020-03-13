Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Violence: Govt Yet to Decide on Deportation of WSJ Journalist, Says MEA

The clarification from the ministry came after a media report claimed that the deportation of the WSJ's South Asia deputy bureau chief Eric Bellman was under consideration.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2020, 10:18 PM IST
Delhi Violence: Govt Yet to Decide on Deportation of WSJ Journalist, Says MEA
File photo of External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Pic: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Friday said a complaint by a private individual was registered against India-based Wall Street Journal journalist Eric Bellman, but no decision has been taken by the government on his deportation.

The clarification from the ministry came after a media report claimed that the deportation of the WSJ's South Asia deputy bureau chief was under consideration.

"A complaint was registered against Mr.Eric Bellman by a private individual on government's Online Grievance Redressal platform. Referring the complaint to the related office is a routine matter as per standard procedure," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"No such decision on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.

