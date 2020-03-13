Delhi Violence: Govt Yet to Decide on Deportation of WSJ Journalist, Says MEA
The clarification from the ministry came after a media report claimed that the deportation of the WSJ's South Asia deputy bureau chief Eric Bellman was under consideration.
File photo of External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar. (Pic: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: The External Affairs Ministry on Friday said a complaint by a private individual was registered against India-based Wall Street Journal journalist Eric Bellman, but no decision has been taken by the government on his deportation.
The clarification from the ministry came after a media report claimed that the deportation of the WSJ's South Asia deputy bureau chief was under consideration.
"A complaint was registered against Mr.Eric Bellman by a private individual on government's Online Grievance Redressal platform. Referring the complaint to the related office is a routine matter as per standard procedure," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.
"No such decision on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.
