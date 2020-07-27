Delhi Violence: HC Restrains Police from Circulating Information on Allegations on Pinjra Tod Activist

The Delhi High Court Monday restrained the police from circulating information about the allegations against 'Pinjra Tod' activist Devangana Kalitha, arrested in relation to communal violence here during the anti-CAA protests, till the trial commences in the case.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, while pronouncing order through video conferencing, also said the prayer made by Kalitha to set aside the press note issued by Delhi Police on June 2 to the media about the case cannot be acceded to.

The court passed the order on a plea by Kalitha, a JNU student, alleging selective leak of certain evidence against her by the police.

Pinjra Tod (break the cage) is a collective of women students and alumni of colleges from across Delhi.

Kalitha, who was arrested on May 23, is lodged in Tihar Jail under judicial custody in a case associated with violence in old Delhi's Daryaganj area during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December last year.

In all, three cases have been registered against her, including in relation to the northeast Delhi riots earlier this year.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.