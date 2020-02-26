Delhi Violence: Kejriwal Govt to Give Rs 1 Cr Compensation to Kin of Slain Head Constable Ratan Lal
Rs 1 crore compensation to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Wednesday
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: The Delhi government will give a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the family of head constable Ratan Lal who was killed in violence in northeast Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced Wednesday. "As per the Delhi government's policy, we will give Rs 1 crore to head constable Ratan Lal's family," he said in the Delhi Legislative Assembly.
Kejriwal had visited Lal's family on Tuesday. "Politics of hatred and violence will not be tolerated. Common man of Delhi did not indulge in violence; outsiders, some political elements are involved in it," Kejriwal said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 23 January , 2020 Bal Thackeray: Maharashtra’s Charismatic Demagogue | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shweta Tiwari Twins with Daughter Palak and Son Reyansh in Yellow at Family Wedding
- Bigg Boss 13's Asim Riaz Chased by 2 Fans on Motorbike, Watch Video
- Responsible Doggo Shows up at Police Station to 'File' a Missing Report of Himself
- Death Certificate Issued to Deceased Unnao Man Wishes Him a 'Bright Future' Ahead
- Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: A Look at IAF Mirage-2000 Jet, Unsung Hero That Destroyed Jaish Terror Camps