Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 18; Board Exams Postponed in Affected Areas

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: The death toll in the wave of violence that broke out and spread in areas of Northeast Delhi rose to 18 today, with five more people succumbing to their injuries. All private and government schools in Northeast Delhi will remain closed on Wednesday and CBSE board exams scheduled in centres in the areas postponed.
The CBSE said it took the decision "based on the request of the Directorate of Education and the government of Delhi and to avoid inconvenience to students, staff and parents".
Feb 26, 2020 9:10 am (IST)
Police Uses Water Cannons on Jamia Committees | After the Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee organised a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. People had gathered to demand action against the ongoing violence in various parts of Delhi.
Delhi: Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia (AAJMI) and Jamia Coordination Committee organise a demonstration outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence. People have gathered here demanding action against #DelhiViolence and seeking restoration of peace. pic.twitter.com/pwMwAZETPe
Stone Pelting at Brahmpuri-Mustafad | Stone-pelting is taking place at Brahmpuri-Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi, News18 reports. The ongoing violence in Delhi had stemmed a bit after 4.30 am in the night, but fresh reports of violence are now coming in, even as Amit Shah held three meetings in the last 24 hours due to the dismal situation.
Feb 26, 2020 8:51 am (IST)
Latest Visuals of Northeast Delhi | Here are the latest visuals from Maujpur, Seelampur and Gokulpuri, some of the Northeast Delhi areas where violence has been ongoing. Many security personnel have been deployed here.
MP Manish Tiwari Says 'Delhi is Burning' | Condemning the violence which is taking place at Northeast Delhi since last Sunday, MP Manish Tiwari said on the day that US President Donald Trump was in Delhi, it was burning and "people were butchered".
US Lawmakers Express Concern | With India under the scanner from various international agencies for the ongoing violence in Northeast Delhi, US lawmakers also condemned the same. Reacting to the violence that has claimed at least 18 lives now, US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal said the "Democracies should not tolerate division and discrimination, or promote laws that undermine religious freedom. The world is watching."
This deadly surge of religious intolerance in India is horrifying. Democracies should not tolerate division and discrimination, or promote laws that undermine religious freedom. The world is watching. https://t.co/vZNsCfNbUZ
SN Srivastava in NE Delhi Right Now | IPS officer SN Srivastava has been appointed as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order) after the Union home ministry repatriated him from the CRPF on Tuesday night. He is in Northeast Delhi right now, News18 reports.
Feb 26, 2020 8:10 am (IST)
2 More Deaths Due to Violence | The death toll due to the ongoing violence in Northeast Delhi has risen to 18, after two more succumbed to their injuries, reports News18.
Feb 26, 2020 8:03 am (IST)
HC's Midnight Hearing Directed Safe Passage for Injured | High Court in a midnight hearing directed police to ensure safe passage and emergency treatment for people injured in Delhi violence. Justice S Muralidhar and Justice A J Bhambhani ordered for immediate evacuation of people from Mustabafad’s Al Hind Hospital, and for them to be moved to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, or other nearby hospitals, which had the facilities to treat them. Read more here.
Feb 26, 2020 7:50 am (IST)
CBSE Postpones Board Exams in NE Delhi | The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the board exams for Class 10 and 12 scheduled for today in the violence-affected northeast Delhi. There are 86 centres in northeast Delhi. While Class 10 students had English exam, Class 12 students had optional exams, including Web Application and Media.
Feb 26, 2020 7:46 am (IST)
Slums in Mustafabad Set Afire | Slums in Mustafabad were set afire at midnight amid the ongoing violence in Northeast Delhi. The local MLA spoke to the DCP for assistance, while ambulances found it difficult to respond to calls of grievous injuries as they could not reach inside the area.
Feb 26, 2020 7:41 am (IST)
USCIRF Issues Statement Against Violence | United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) issued a statement against the ongoing violence in Northeast Delhi. The organisation urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rein in mobs and protect religious minorities.
Death Toll Rises to 16 | The death toll due to the ongoing violence in Northeast Delhi has risen to 16, after 3 more people succumbed to their injuries at Lok Nayak Hospital, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, News18 reports.
Security personnel stand guard near a neighbourhood vandalised by rioters in North-east Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)
The violence flared up on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held discussions on several issues, including trade, defence and other deals.
On Monday, a Delhi Police constable and three civilians had died in the clashes that broke out between groups supporting and protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
As violence continued on Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry drafted in IPS officer SN Srivastava as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order), repatriating him from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take control of the situation in the national capital. He later attended a security review meeting called at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.
Earlier in the evening, the Delhi Police said they are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements and 11 FIRs have been filed against those involved in the violence.
Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Randhawa said the situation in Northeast Delhi is under control even as several parts of the national capital continued to reel under violence.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to all private satellite television channels asking them to be cautious about content that may incite violence or promote "anti-national" attitudes.
"It is hereby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence, or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes," said the advisory.