Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 18; Board Exams Postponed in Affected Areas

Security personnel stand guard near a neighbourhood vandalised by rioters in North-east Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI)



The violence flared up on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held discussions on several issues, including trade, defence and other deals.



On Monday, a Delhi Police constable and three civilians had died in the clashes that broke out between groups supporting and protesting against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).



As violence continued on Tuesday, the Union Home Ministry drafted in IPS officer SN Srivastava as the new Delhi Police Special Commissioner (Law and Order), repatriating him from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to take control of the situation in the national capital. He later attended a security review meeting called at Home Minister Amit Shah's residence.



Earlier in the evening, the Delhi Police said they are responding to incidents involving anti-social elements and 11 FIRs have been filed against those involved in the violence.



Delhi Police spokesperson Mandeep Randhawa said the situation in Northeast Delhi is under control even as several parts of the national capital continued to reel under violence.



The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued an advisory to all private satellite television channels asking them to be cautious about content that may incite violence or promote "anti-national" attitudes.



"It is hereby reiterated that all TV channels are advised to be particularly cautious with regard to any content which is likely to encourage or incite violence, or contains anything against the maintenance of law and order or which promotes anti-national attitudes," said the advisory.