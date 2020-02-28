Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Jafrabad Man Who Aimed Gun at Cop Not Arrested Yet, Say Reports; Shiv Sena Hits Out at BJP

Event Highlights Shiv Sena Hits Out at BJP

The viral photo showed Shahrukh confronting the policeman after reportedly firing several rounds in the air. It was reported that the man was detained later in the evening and subsequently arrested but the sources said hunt was still on for Shahrukh.

Feb 28, 2020 8:43 am (IST) Shiv Sena Hits Out at BJP | National party Shiv Sena hit out at the BJP government over the communal riots in Northeast Delhi that started late Sunday. In the newspaper Saamana, it said the situation in the country was worrisome, and the party which thinks of Savarkar, should think of the country's honour first. Shiv Sena also slammed BJP for transfer of the Delhi High Court judge S Muralidhar, saying the "government punished him after he ordered FIR against BJP leaders (who made incendiary speeches)." Feb 28, 2020 8:37 am (IST) 85-Year-Old Woman Suffocates in Riots' Fire | Eighty-five-year-old Akbari was waiting eagerly for the birth of her great grandchild. But her dream of seeing the baby was cut short by a rampaging mob that set her house at Gamri village near Delhi's Khajuri Khas on fire, suffocating her to death. Read her story here. (Image credit: Mohammed Saeed Salmani) Feb 28, 2020 8:24 am (IST) 'My Daughters & I Were Molested' | "We jumped from the first floor with dupattas (long cloths) wrapped around our bodies to save ourselves," says a 45-year-old woman at northeast Delhi's Al-Hind Hospital, recalling how she and her two daughters were forced to flee their home after a mob allegedly barged in and molested them on Wednesday night. "I and my two daughters were molested and our clothes torn by the mob," the quadragenarian, who runs an NGO in Karawal Nagar, said with tears in her eyes. Read her account here. (Image: Reuters/Adnan Abidi​) Feb 28, 2020 8:18 am (IST) Man Who Opened Fire Not Arrested | The man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at police in Northeast Delhi, Shahrukh, has not been arrested yet, Delhi Police sources told ANI. Police is still looking for him. The capital has been plagued by communal riots that started in various areas of Northeast Delhi since late Sunday.

The Delhi Police has transferred northeast Delhi riots probe to the crime branch, and the cases will be probed by two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), said officials even as the number of deaths reached 38 on Thursday, with a majority of them — 34 — reported from Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital.



So far, the police have filed 48 FIRs in connection with the violence. The teams will be headed by Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) Joy Tirkey and Rajesh Deo. The teams will have four Assistant Commissioner of Police-rank officers each and the probe will be supervised by Additional Commissioner of Police BK Singh.