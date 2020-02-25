Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 7, Fresh Stone Pelting Reported in Maujpur and Brahmpuri

Event Highlights
This was the second day of clashes in Delhi where United States President Donald Trump arrived on Monday evening on the main leg of his visit, after landing in Ahmedabad earlier in the day and then proceeding to Agra.
Delhi Police & RAF Hold Flag March in Brahmpuri | Police & Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are holding a flag march in Brahmpuri area, in North East Delhi after fresh stone-pelting incidents were reported between various groups today morning.
Delhi: Police & Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel hold flag march in Brahampuri area, after stone-pelting incident between two groups in the area, today morning. #NortheastDelhi pic.twitter.com/NkjrSrmBPD— ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2020
7 People Dead Due to Violence | Seven people are being reported dead till now, including a constable, due to the violence that erupted between various groups for and against CAA and in North East Delhi yesterday. The dead people have been identified as Shahid, Mohummad Furkan, Rahul Solanki, Nazim, head constable Ratan Lal, and two unidentified persons.
Protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Chand Bagh in Bhajanpura in north-east Delhi on Monday. (PTI)
The police imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, in areas affected by violence in northeast Delhi.
Several areas in Northeast Delhi resembled a battlefield, with frenzied protesters setting ablaze houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.
The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between groups protesting and in support of the CAA at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were imposed to bring the situation under control.
Ratan Lal, a 42-year-old head constable attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Gokalpuri, died after sustaining injuries during stone-pelting there.
Three other civilians succumbed to their injuries suffered in the clashes, said a Delhi government official, adding that 50 people with injuries had come to the GTB Hospital for treatment. The toll has risen to seven on Tuesday.
At least 11 police personnel, including Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma and Gokalpuri ACP Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF police personnel were also injured, said sources.
Government sources said the violence appears to have been “orchestrated” by some for publicity as it comes during Trump’s visit. They said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was stationed at the police control room and closely monitoring the situation.
-
23 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa SA vs AUS 158/420.0 overs 146/620.0 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 12 runs
-
22 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka WI vs SL 289/750.0 overs 290/949.1 oversSri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
-
21 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa AUS vs SA 196/620.0 overs 89/1014.3 oversAustralia beat South Africa by 107 runs
-
21 - 24 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand IND vs NZ 165/1068.1 overs 348/10100.2 oversNew Zealand beat India by 10 wickets
-
16 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa SA vs ENG 222/620.0 overs 226/519.1 oversEngland beat South Africa by 5 wickets