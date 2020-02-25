LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 7, Fresh Stone Pelting Reported in Maujpur and Brahmpuri

News18.com | February 25, 2020, 8:55 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Fresh incidents of stone pelting were reported in Delhi’s Maujpur and Brahmpuri today morning, even as the death toll from Monday’s violence rose to seven. A head constable was among the people killed and at least 50 others, including several paramilitary and Delhi Police personnel, were injured on Monday as violence flared up once again over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Northeast Delhi.

This was the second day of clashes in Delhi where United States President Donald Trump arrived on Monday evening on the main leg of his visit, after landing in Ahmedabad earlier in the day and then proceeding to Agra.
Read More
Feb 25, 2020 8:55 am (IST)

45 Fire Calls Till 3am Today in NE Delhi | The Fire Director of North East Delhi has said that a total of 45 fire calls were received by the fire department since yesterday till 3am today. While 3 fire personnel have gotten injured, one fire tender was set ablaze, as well.

Feb 25, 2020 8:52 am (IST)

Delhi CM Calls Urgent Meet at Residence | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called at his residence an urgent meeting with AAP MLAs and officials belonging to the areas that are hit by violence that has erupted since yesterday between various groups supporting and against the CAA.

Feb 25, 2020 8:47 am (IST)

Delhi Police & RAF Hold Flag March in Brahmpuri | Police & Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel are holding a flag march in Brahmpuri area, in North East Delhi after fresh stone-pelting incidents were reported between various groups today morning.

Feb 25, 2020 8:28 am (IST)

160 People Injured by Gunshots Reached GTB Hospital | About 160 people injured by gunshots are being reported to have reached Guru Teg Bahadur on Tahirpur Road, by late night yesterday, after violence erupted between various groups for and against CAA in areas of North-East Delhi.

Feb 25, 2020 8:24 am (IST)

7 People Dead Due to Violence | Seven people are being reported dead till now, including a constable, due to the violence that erupted between various groups for and against CAA and in North East Delhi yesterday. The dead people have been identified as Shahid, Mohummad Furkan, Rahul Solanki, Nazim, head constable Ratan Lal, and two unidentified persons.

Feb 25, 2020 8:18 am (IST)

Fresh Incidents of Stone-Pelting in Maujpur & Brahmpuri | Fresh incidents of stone-pelting in Maujpur and Brahmpuri are being reported in the morning, after violence erupted yesterday in many areas in North East Delhi between people protesting for and against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). 

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 7, Fresh Stone Pelting Reported in Maujpur and Brahmpuri
Protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Chand Bagh in Bhajanpura in north-east Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The police imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, in areas affected by violence in northeast Delhi.

Several areas in Northeast Delhi resembled a battlefield, with frenzied protesters setting ablaze houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.

The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between groups protesting and in support of the CAA at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were imposed to bring the situation under control.

Ratan Lal, a 42-year-old head constable attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Gokalpuri, died after sustaining injuries during stone-pelting there.

Three other civilians succumbed to their injuries suffered in the clashes, said a Delhi government official, adding that 50 people with injuries had come to the GTB Hospital for treatment. The toll has risen to seven on Tuesday.

At least 11 police personnel, including Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma and Gokalpuri ACP Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF police personnel were also injured, said sources.

Government sources said the violence appears to have been “orchestrated” by some for publicity as it comes during Trump’s visit. They said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was stationed at the police control room and closely monitoring the situation.
  • 23 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa
    SA vs AUS
    158/4
    20.0 overs
    		 146/6
    20.0 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 12 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka
    WI vs SL
    289/7
    50.0 overs
    		 290/9
    49.1 overs
    Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa
    AUS vs SA
    196/6
    20.0 overs
    		 89/10
    14.3 overs
    Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    165/10
    68.1 overs
    		 348/10
    100.2 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa
    SA vs ENG
    222/6
    20.0 overs
    		 226/5
    19.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram