Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 7, Fresh Stone Pelting Reported in Maujpur and Brahmpuri

Protestors throw brick-bats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protestors and supporters of the new citizenship act, at Chand Bagh in Bhajanpura in north-east Delhi on Monday. (PTI)



The police imposed section 144 of the CrPC, which prohibits assembly of four or more people, in areas affected by violence in northeast Delhi.



Several areas in Northeast Delhi resembled a battlefield, with frenzied protesters setting ablaze houses, shops, vehicles and a petrol pump, and hurling stones.



The police fired tear gas shells and resorted to lathicharge as clashes broke out between groups protesting and in support of the CAA at Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chandbagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura. Security personnel conducted flag marches and prohibitory orders were imposed to bring the situation under control.



Ratan Lal, a 42-year-old head constable attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) in Gokalpuri, died after sustaining injuries during stone-pelting there.



Three other civilians succumbed to their injuries suffered in the clashes, said a Delhi government official, adding that 50 people with injuries had come to the GTB Hospital for treatment. The toll has risen to seven on Tuesday.



At least 11 police personnel, including Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma and Gokalpuri ACP Anuj Kumar were injured while trying to quell the protests. Two CRPF police personnel were also injured, said sources.



Government sources said the violence appears to have been “orchestrated” by some for publicity as it comes during Trump’s visit. They said Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik was stationed at the police control room and closely monitoring the situation.