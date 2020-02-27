Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 34, Over 200 Injured; Police Say Role of Outsiders Being Probed

Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: The death toll in the deadly violence that has rocked parts of Delhi for three days rose to 34 today. While a brittle quiet settled over parts of riot-hit northeast Delhi on Wednesday, violence was reported from some other places, with shops set ablaze and the body of an Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer found in a drain in Chand Bagh.
The Delhi Police said 106 people have been arrested so far for their alleged involvement in the violence and 18 FIRs registered.
Read More
Feb 27, 2020 9:18 am (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi: Muralidhar's Transfer 'Shameful' | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticised the late-night transfer of Judge Muralidhar -- who had criticised Delhi Police's inaction to tackle the current riots. She called the transfer "sad and shameful" but said it was not a surprise given "the current dispensation".
The midnight transfer of Justice Muralidhar isn’t shocking given the current dispensation, but it is certianly sad & shameful.
Millions of Indians have faith in a resilient & upright judiciary, the government’s attempts to muzzle justice & break their faith are deplorable. pic.twitter.com/KKt4IeAMyv
34 Dead, Over 200 Injured | The death toll due to the communal riots that have plagued areas of Northeast Delhi rose to 34, News18 reports. Over 200 people have been injured in the violent clashes that broke out since late Sunday evening.
Feb 27, 2020 9:07 am (IST)
Latest Visuals From Northeast Delhi | These are the latest visuals from various areas of Northeast Delhi that have been reeling under communal riots, ANI reports. Heavy security personnel have been deployed in these areas.
Judge Who Pulled up Delhi Police Transferred | Judge S Muralidhar of the Delhi High Court, who pulled up the Delhi police for inaction during the riots in Northeast Delhi, was transferred by the Ministry of Law and Justice to the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday. Read News18's report here.
Feb 27, 2020 7:45 am (IST)
Long Wait for Families to Claim Riot-Hit Kins' Bodies | Away from the hectic activity of patients getting wheeled into the casualty ward of Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Dilshad Garden, five to six families, Hindus and Muslims, had stationed themselves side by side outside the hospital’s mortuary since Monday evening. On Wednesday, a sense of dissatisfaction crept into the members of these families waiting to claim the bodies of their loved ones. Read News18's report here.
Feb 27, 2020 7:37 am (IST)
Sanders Slams Trump's 'Indian leadership failure' | Slamming the US president, Sanders said Donald Trump's statement regarding the violence in New Delhi during his India visit was a "failure of leadership". Asked about incidents of violence during his India visit, Trump said, "As far as individual attacks, I heard about it, but I didn't discuss that with Modi. That's up to India." Reacting to the issue, Sanders on tweeted, "Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying 'That's up to India'. This is a failure of leadership on human rights."
Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, "That's up to India." This is a failure of leadership on human rights.https://t.co/tUX713Bz9Y
USCIRF: Reports Say Delhi Police Isn't Helping Muslims | The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) issued an official statement expressing grave concern over the ongoing violence taking place in Delhi. "Northeastern Delhi has been rocked by deadly rioting, with reports of violence and mobs specifically targeting Muslims," the statement said. "Several mosques have also been set alight," it added. USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava said reports were mounting that Delhi Police had not intervened in violent attacks against Muslims, and the government was failing to protect its citizens.
Firefighters douse the burning wreckage of a shop at a tyre market after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from North East Delhi have reduced," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa. The police also released two helpline numbers -- 011-22829334, 22829335 — for people to reach out during distress and any information related to violence. People can also share details on helpline number 112.
Randhawa said all those miscreants who created trouble are being identified and there is CCTV footage and strong evidence.
As police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the northeastern edge of the national capital in a bid to quell the violence raging since Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first reaction appealed for peace and brotherhood.
Asserting that it was important for calm to be restored at the earliest, Modi said on Twitter, "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy."
In the evening, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited some riot-hit areas.
"What has happened has happened. Inshallah, there will be complete peace here," he said as he walked through the mostly-mixed neighbourhoods and congested lanes of northeast Delhi and met locals.
Doval on Tuesday had undertaken a late-night tour with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and newly-appointed Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava. The latter’s appointment came in the wake of Patnaik facing flak for failing to curb the spiralling violence in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's visit, said sources.
Heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel was seen in violence-hit areas, including Shiv Vihar, Gokalpur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh. People here mostly kept indoors as prohibitory orders were imposed and police personnel conducted flag marches.
One of the worst hit areas, Shiv Vihar wore a deserted look with large deployment of police and paramilitary personnel. Several shops and houses were gutted in rioting in the area in the past two days.