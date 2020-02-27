Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Death Toll Rises to 34, Over 200 Injured; Police Say Role of Outsiders Being Probed

Firefighters douse the burning wreckage of a shop at a tyre market after it was set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law in New Delhi, India, February 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi



No untoward incident was reported on Wednesday and PCR calls from North East Delhi have reduced," said Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Mandeep Singh Randhawa. The police also released two helpline numbers -- 011-22829334, 22829335 — for people to reach out during distress and any information related to violence. People can also share details on helpline number 112.



Randhawa said all those miscreants who created trouble are being identified and there is CCTV footage and strong evidence.



As police conducted flag marches and security personnel spread out across the northeastern edge of the national capital in a bid to quell the violence raging since Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first reaction appealed for peace and brotherhood.



Asserting that it was important for calm to be restored at the earliest, Modi said on Twitter, "Had an extensive review on the situation prevailing in various parts of Delhi. Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy."



In the evening, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited some riot-hit areas.



"What has happened has happened. Inshallah, there will be complete peace here," he said as he walked through the mostly-mixed neighbourhoods and congested lanes of northeast Delhi and met locals.



Doval on Tuesday had undertaken a late-night tour with Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik and newly-appointed Special Commissioner SN Shrivastava. The latter’s appointment came in the wake of Patnaik facing flak for failing to curb the spiralling violence in the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's visit, said sources.



Heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel was seen in violence-hit areas, including Shiv Vihar, Gokalpur, Jaffrabad, Maujpur and Chand Bagh. People here mostly kept indoors as prohibitory orders were imposed and police personnel conducted flag marches.



One of the worst hit areas, Shiv Vihar wore a deserted look with large deployment of police and paramilitary personnel. Several shops and houses were gutted in rioting in the area in the past two days.