LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
donald trump india visit
donald trump india visit
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Delhi Violence Live: Police Constable Killed as Pro- & Anti-CAA Groups Clash; Section 144 Imposed in 10 Locations of Northeast Delhi

News18.com | February 24, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Delhi Violence Live Updates: A head constable was killed in the clashes that broke out between pro- and anti-CAA groups after tension escalated in northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon, said the Delhi Police. Protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where clashes occurred for the second consecutive day, and also hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Delhi Police said that Section 144 has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district.

A senior police officer said Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri. Several police personnel have been injured in the clashes, he said.
Read More
Feb 24, 2020 4:18 pm (IST)

Kejriwal Condemns Violence in N-E Delhi | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes to Twitter to condemn the violence in parts of North-east Delhi. He also asks Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order.

Feb 24, 2020 4:15 pm (IST)

Section 144 in 10 Locations | Section 144, prohibiting unlawful assembly, has been put in place in 10 locations following clashes between two groups of protesters in North-east delhi.

Feb 24, 2020 4:14 pm (IST)

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. According to officials, protesters damaged a fire tender after it responded to a fire call in the area. Protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where clashes occurred for the second consecutive day, and also hurled stones at each other.

Feb 24, 2020 4:13 pm (IST)

1 DCP Injured | One DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Feb 24, 2020 4:11 pm (IST)

2 Houses Torched | Protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where clashes occurred for the second consecutive day, and also hurled stones at each other. The violence comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the national capital tomorrow.

Feb 24, 2020 4:09 pm (IST)

Head Constable Dies in Delhi Clashes | Head constable dies due to stone-pelting in North-east Delhi after clashes between groups of pro- and anti-CAA protesters.

Delhi Violence Live: Police Constable Killed as Pro- & Anti-CAA Groups Clash; Section 144 Imposed in 10 Locations of Northeast Delhi
Clashes broke out between pro- and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi’s Maujpur area on Monday afternoon. (Shivansh Sharma/News18)

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. According to officials, protesters damaged a fire tender after it responded to a fire call in the area.

The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area.

"Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. Entry and exit gates were also closed at Jaffrabad metro station for over 24 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the news of violence as "very distressing".



Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said he has instructed the Delhi Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and the situation is being closely monitored.



Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.
  • 23 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa
    SA vs AUS
    158/4
    20.0 overs
    		 146/6
    20.0 overs
    South Africa beat Australia by 12 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka
    WI vs SL
    289/7
    50.0 overs
    		 290/9
    49.1 overs
    Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa
    AUS vs SA
    196/6
    20.0 overs
    		 89/10
    14.3 overs
    Australia beat South Africa by 107 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 - 24 Feb, 2020 | India in New Zealand
    IND vs NZ
    165/10
    68.1 overs
    		 348/10
    100.2 overs
    New Zealand beat India by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Feb, 2020 | England in South Africa
    SA vs ENG
    222/6
    20.0 overs
    		 226/5
    19.1 overs
    England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram