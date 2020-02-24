Delhi Violence Live: Police Constable Killed as Pro- & Anti-CAA Groups Clash; Section 144 Imposed in 10 Locations of Northeast Delhi

2 Houses Torched | Protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where clashes occurred for the second consecutive day, and also hurled stones at each other. The violence comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the national capital tomorrow.

1 DCP Injured | One DCP has been injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. According to officials, protesters damaged a fire tender after it responded to a fire call in the area.

Kejriwal Condemns Violence in N-E Delhi | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes to Twitter to condemn the violence in parts of North-east Delhi. He also asks Delhi L-G Anil Baijal and Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order.

Delhi Violence Live Updates: A head constable was killed in the clashes that broke out between pro- and anti-CAA groups after tension escalated in northeast Delhi on Monday afternoon, said the Delhi Police. Protesters torched at least two houses and a fire tender in Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where clashes occurred for the second consecutive day, and also hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad. Delhi Police said that Section 144 has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-east district.A senior police officer said Ratan Lal was attached to the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri. Several police personnel have been injured in the clashes, he said.

I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG n Hon'ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order n ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 24, 2020

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) February 24, 2020

Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to disperse the protesters. According to officials, protesters damaged a fire tender after it responded to a fire call in the area.The Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations as an uneasy calm prevailed in the area."Entry & exit of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet. Entry and exit gates were also closed at Jaffrabad metro station for over 24 hours.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal described the news of violence as "very distressing".Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said he has instructed the Delhi Police to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi and the situation is being closely monitored.Clashes broke out on Sunday evening between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad after a large number of people protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) blocked a road, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital.