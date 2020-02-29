Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Why No FIR Yet Against BJP Leaders for Hate Speech, Asks AAP; Over 600 Arrested

Event Highlights
BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma are in the dock for their provocative speeches that allegedly raised temperatures in Delhi.
16-year-old Boy Missing Since Sunday | A Class XI student, Yusuf, left his home in northeast Delhi's Chand Bagh, which has been wracked by violence for days, on Sunday to go to an eatery and hasn't returned since. His father Yunus, 38, has been making frantic rounds of hospitals and mortuaries for the last five days, hoping to find his 16-year-old son Yusuf. Asked why the family hasn't lodged a police complaint yet, Yunus said, "The situation here hasn't been conducive since Monday. "With hope fading, he said the family will now lodge a police complaint. Yusuf is the eldest of Yunus' three children.
Family's Search for Man Missing for 5 Days Ends at Morgue | Frantic search for the whereabouts of persons missing in the riots continued at different hospitals of Delhi and for the family of 22-year-old Monis it ended at the GTB Hospital morgue. Monis mother was wailing outside the mortuary as the family was called inside. They identified his body. He was missing since February 25. His cousin Ibrahim said Monis had gone to visit his mother in Badli and was returning to Mustafabad where he worked as a labourer.
Sanjay Singh Slams Delhi Police, Asks If BJP Leaders Have Been Booked for 'Hate Speech' | On Delhi police's registration of 123 FIRs in connection with the riots, AAP leader Sanjay Singh hits out at the law enforcement agency asking them if the names of the BJP leaders who gave "provocative statements" have been incorporated in the complaint or not. He says, "Are the names of those who set Delhi on fire by giving provocative statements in these FIRs? Will the media now ask that under whose pressure, no FIR has been filed against the BJP leaders who have given provocative statements?
An Anguished Son Goes from Pillar to Post for Treatment of Wounded Father | "I was sleeping with my father on the road in Loni today. My father left for work around 5 in the morning. I tried to stop him from going anywhere as I was scared due to the violence, but he said 'what will we eat if we don't earn' and left," Salman, a differently-abled by birth, said, adding "we did not eat any thing for two-three days." Salman said, "Two people brought my father in a very bad condition. His head was bleeding. He asked me to take him to any hospital. I kept him in a cart and took him to at least three hospitals, but no one admitted him. The hospital demanded Rs 3,000 for his treatment. I brought him to GTB Hospital today with the help of a few people, who even helped me with some money but by the time he was dead."
Rag Picker Killed Despite Delhi Police's Claims of Peace | Sixty-year-old man was brutally killed yesterday morning at Shiv Vihar area, even as the Delhi police claimed that peace prevailed in the national capital. Salman, the deceased 17-year-old son, along with his father Ayub Ansari, worked as a rag picker. Thinking that no more riots were happening in the capital, Ansari left for work early on Friday morning but a mob assaulted him mercilessly. According to Salman, his head was smashed with a heavy object and his leg was also injured.
22 Delhi Victims Died Due to Stone Pelting or Assault,13 from Gunshot Injuries: Police | The police yesterday identified the cause of death of 35 victims of the communal violence in northeast Delhi — 22 died due to fatal injuries from stone pelting or physical assault and 13 due to gunshot injuries. The police have managed to identified only 26 of the victims. "As per the report available..., 35 persons have succumbed to injuries inflicted on them during riots (till Tuesday)..., 13 persons have died due to gunshot injuries and 22 persons have died due to severe injuries...," according to a police report.
The report, 'Let Us Heal Our Dilli', was released after a four-member team including Farah Naqvi, Sarojini N, Navsharan Singh, Naveen Chander visited some of the violence-hit areas. The team visited Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Chaman Park, Shiv Vihar, Main Mustafabad, including Bhagirathi Vihar and Brijpuri. "Across the board, among Muslims and Hindus, there is enormous fury at the Delhi Police for just not being there when they were needed. People simply do not understand why. We heard repeatedly of frantic calls to the 100 line that went unanswered for 48-72 hours," it said.
Distress Calls Unanswered for 48-72 Hours, Police Absent: Report on Delhi Violence | Frantic phone calls to emergency '100' number went unanswered for 48-72 hours and police personnel were missing when people needed them, a fact-finding report by a civil rights group based on eyewitness accounts from riot-hit northeast Delhi claimed yesterday. According to the report, residents of the affected areas did not get any help from police during emergencies. They are also upset with the Delhi government for not standing with the victims and the Centre for delayed deployment of security forces.
Distress Calls Unanswered for 48-72 Hours, Police Absent: Report on Delhi Violence | Frantic phone calls to emergency '100' number went unanswered for 48-72 hours and police personnel were missing when people needed them, a fact-finding report by a civil rights group based on eyewitness accounts from riot-hit northeast Delhi claimed yesterday. According to the report, residents of the affected areas did not get any help from police during emergencies. They are also upset with the Delhi government for not standing with the victims and the Centre for delayed deployment of security forces.
Photo for Representation. (Reuters)
The AAP has been targeting the Centre since an FIR was registered against its corporator Tahir Hussain for his alleged involvement in the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) staffer Ankit Sharma.
On Thursday, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party suspended Hussain from the party’s primary membership, pending an investigation.
The action came hours after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said no one, irrespective of their party allegiance, involved in the violence in the national capital should be spared.
The party has since been demanding that the BJP act against its leaders and also that FIRs be registered against them for hate speeches.
On Thursday, the Delhi High Court granted four weeks to the Centre and the police to file their replies to the PIL seeking lodging of FIRs against the BJP leaders.
-
26 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa AUS vs SA 193/520.0 overs 96/1015.3 oversAustralia beat South Africa by 97 runs
-
26 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka SL vs WI 345/850.0 overs 184/1039.1 oversSri Lanka beat West Indies by 161 runs
-
23 Feb, 2020 | Australia in South Africa SA vs AUS 158/420.0 overs 146/620.0 oversSouth Africa beat Australia by 12 runs
-
22 Feb, 2020 | West Indies in Sri Lanka WI vs SL 289/750.0 overs 290/949.1 oversSri Lanka beat West Indies by 1 wicket
-
22 - 25 Feb, 2020 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh ZIM vs BAN 265/10106.3 overs 560/6154.0 oversBangladesh beat Zimbabwe by an innings and 106 runs