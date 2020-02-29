Delhi Violence LIVE Updates: Why No FIR Yet Against BJP Leaders for Hate Speech, Asks AAP; Over 600 Arrested

Feb 29, 2020 7:49 am (IST)

An Anguished Son Goes from Pillar to Post for Treatment of Wounded Father | "I was sleeping with my father on the road in Loni today. My father left for work around 5 in the morning. I tried to stop him from going anywhere as I was scared due to the violence, but he said 'what will we eat if we don't earn' and left," Salman, a differently-abled by birth, said, adding "we did not eat any thing for two-three days." Salman said, "Two people brought my father in a very bad condition. His head was bleeding. He asked me to take him to any hospital. I kept him in a cart and took him to at least three hospitals, but no one admitted him. The hospital demanded Rs 3,000 for his treatment. I brought him to GTB Hospital today with the help of a few people, who even helped me with some money but by the time he was dead."