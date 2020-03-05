Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Violence 'One-sided and Well Planned', Thousands Fled to Native Villages: DMC Report

The report is based on the visit of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairman Zafarul Islam Khan and member Kartar Singh Kochhar to the violence affected areas.

PTI

Updated:March 5, 2020, 10:36 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Violence 'One-sided and Well Planned', Thousands Fled to Native Villages: DMC Report
Fire fighters douse a fire at Gokul puri tyre market which was burnt in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

New Delhi: A report of the Delhi Minorities Commission on the riots in northeast Delhi has claimed that thousands of people have fled the city to their native villages in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, and that the violence was "one-sided and well planned".

The report is based on the visit of Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairman Zafarul Islam Khan and member Kartar Singh Kochhar to the violence affected areas.

Riots broke out between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in northeastern part of the city last week. The violence then spread to nearby localities of Maujpur, Chand Bagh and Yamuna Vihar. The protesters roamed in streets brandishing swords and pistols and even torched vehicles and houses.

Forty-four people have died and more than 200 injured in the violence.

The report by the Delhi Minorities Commission claimed that the violence was "one-sided and well planned" in which "maximum" damage was inflicted on houses and shops of Muslims.

"Moreover, thousands of people have fled from the area and gone to their villages in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana or were living with relatives elsewhere in Delhi. Hundreds are still living in camps run by the community. Some are also living in camps run by the Delhi government," it said.

Khan said the DMC team visited many areas in northeast Delhi and witnessed extensive damage to houses, shops, schools and vehicles.

"It is our assessment that the violence in north-east district of Delhi was one-sided and well planned in which maximum damage was inflicted on Muslim houses and shops with local support," read the report.

"Without massive help, these people will not be able to rebuild their lives. We feel that the compensation announced by Delhi government is not adequate for the purpose," it said.

The Delhi Minorities Commission is a statutory body set up under the Delhi Minorities Commission Act, 1999.

Khan said the team visited various localities, including Chand Bagh, Jafrabad, Brijpuri, Gokalpuri, Mustafabad, Shiv Vihar, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura and Khajoori Khas.

"We found extensive damage to Muslim houses, shops and workshops everywhere we went," the report added.

The DMC team also met senior police officers who told the Commission that hundreds of people stranded in the violence were rescued by the police.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram