Delhi Violence: People in Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad Face Cash Crunch as ATMs Run Dry
Kailash Kumar, who lives in Mustafabad, said his family plans to leave for their hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur area in the aftermath of the violence, but he could not withdraw cash for travel.
A man stands on a car vandalized in violence in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
New Delhi: People in the violence-hit Shiv Vihar and Mustafabad areas in northeast Delhi complained of cash crunch in ATMs on Sunday as they lined up to withdraw money from the machines which were either not working or not refilled with cash.
Kailash Kumar, who lives in Mustafabad, said his family plans to leave for their hometown in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur area in the aftermath of the violence, but he could not withdraw cash for travel.
"We remained inside our house for three days. Today, when I came to withdraw money from an ATM, I returned empty-handed. Most ATM kiosks in the area are shut," he said.
Mohammad Alam, 27, a mobile recharge shop owner in Shiv Vihar, said his shop remained shut for the last four days.
"The business has been hit. People don't have cash, but we have been receiving help from well-wishers," he said.
Many drove to the area from various parts of Delhi, carrying sacks of ration and milk cans in their vehicles.
Vijay Kumar, a 32-year-old plumber from the neighbourhood, said he could not withdraw money to buy essentials.
"My friend lent me some cash which I used to buy items of daily use," he said.
People in the area said banks have largely remained shut following the violence on February 24 and 25.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amitabh Bachchan Wraps Up Brahmastra Shoot, Says Confetti Guns Sound Like 'Thank God, Good Riddance'
- 'Gandhi Loved Both Hindus, Muslims': Twitter Wants Tharoor to Meet this English-Speaking Dadi
- Chennaiyin FC Fans Allege Local Police of 'Misbehaviour' After ISL Match
- Canada Oil Company's Sexually Abusive Greta Thunberg Sticker Shocks Twitter, Cops Say 'Not Porn'
- Anand Mahindra Just Took a Picture With 'Iron Man,' But It's Not the Marvel Character