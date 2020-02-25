Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Anti-CAA Protest Site in Jaffrabad Cleared by Police after Northeast Delhi Witnesses Massive Violence

Soon after a group of women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) called off their protest in Jaffrabad, the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse a crowd from the site.

News18.com

Updated:February 25, 2020, 10:47 PM IST
Protesters hurl stone bats during clashes in Jaffrabad. (PTI)

New Delhi: Women protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) outside the Jaffrabad metro station in Delhi vacated the road on Tuesday evening, said the police.

They were protesting at the spot since Saturday night against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The death toll in the violence raging since Monday in Northeast Delhi has now risen to 13.

Along with local residents, the police vacated the road after the area witnessed violence in the last couple of days, said a senior police officer.

"As the situation escalated since Sunday, police and locals vacated the road outside the Jafrabad metro station. We also asked outsiders, who were creating issues in the area, to leave," said Naushad, one of the protesters.

There is a protest already going on near the main Seelampur road against the CAA.

At 13 people have been killed and around 200 injured in many parts of Delhi, leading the police to announce curfew in four of the violence-hit areas -- Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, and Karawal Nagar.

(With inputs from agencies)

