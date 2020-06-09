Delhi Violence: Police Files 3 Chargesheets Before Court in Cases Related to Murder, Rioting

Delhi Police Tuesday filed three charge sheets before a court here in cases related to the communal violence in northeast Delhi during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in February.

The Crime Branch filed the chargesheets before Metropolitan Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Rampuri who has put up the matter for further hearing on June 23. It has filed 20 chargesheets till now in cases related to the riots. It was investigating 59 cases related to it.

The three chargesheets were filed in connection with the alleged murder of two people -- Mohd Furkan and Deepak -- and violence by a mob at Maujpur Chowk in which anti-CAA protestors and those supporting it resorted to stone pelting, arson, firing and sabotage.

According to all the three chargesheets, there was a deep-rooted conspiracy which triggered the communal riot. A web of conspirators, instigators and rioters has been identified and several have been arrested, police said.

It has been established during investigation that the riots were not impromptu but were conspired with intent to create communal strife, to malign the image of the country under the garb of democratically opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, the charge sheets said.

The police charged four persons in the murder case of Furkan who was allegedly shot during the riots on February 24. Furkan was present at Kardam Puri area where the rioters were pelting stones and committing arson, police said.

According to the chargesheet, Furkan and four others sustained gunshot injuries; 17 police officials also received injuries in heavy stone pelting. Furkan, who ran a corrugated box manufacturing unit in the area, later succumbed to his injuries, it said.

The second chargesheet in the murder case of Deepak was filed against four persons for allegedly rioting and lynching him to death near a government dispensary at Kardam Puri. It said that on February 25, communal riots continued at Kardam Puri, behind Ambedkar College, near a government dispensary.

The rioters torched vehicles in two parking lots and Deepak, who worked as a battery rickshaw driver, was caught near the dispensary and lynched by them and declared brought dead at GTB Hospital, it said.

The third chargesheet was filed against five persons for allegedly resorting to violence when pro-CAA and anti-CAA protestors clashed at Maujpur area on February 24.

Shahrukh Pathan, who allegedly brandished his gun and shot at a constable during the riots, was one of the main accused in the case. The allegedly illicit firearm, a 7.65 mm pistol along with two live rounds, was recovered from him, police said.

Police further claimed several shots had been fired by him and three empty shells were recovered at the spot. The chargesheet said that initially the protest was peaceful but soon it became violent and led to incidents of stone pelting, brick batting, arson, firing and sabotage from both sides.

Several police personnel as well as public persons were injured and it created an atmosphere of fear among the public, it said.