Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Violence: Police File Affidavit in SC, Seek Contempt Action Against Harsh Mander

The affidavit was filed after the Centre's allegation that Mander, who has sought lodging of FIRs against some BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches, himself made certain objectionable remarks against the top court, 'majesty of law', the government and Parliament.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2020, 10:03 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Violence: Police File Affidavit in SC, Seek Contempt Action Against Harsh Mander
File photo: Social activist Harsh Mander. (Youtube)

New Delhi: Delhi Police Wednesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against activist Harsh Mander and sought initiation of contempt proceedings against him for his alleged "derogatory remarks" making insinuations against the apex court and its judges.

The affidavit was filed after the Centre's allegation before a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that Mander, who has sought lodging of FIRs against some BJP leaders for their alleged hate speeches which purportedly led to recent violence in Delhi, himself made certain objectionable remarks against the top court, "majesty of law", the government and Parliament.

"It is submitted that I have come across a video clip showing Harsh Mander delivering a speech which is not only instigating the violence but is also seriously contemptuous as it makes derogatory remarks against the Supreme Court of India to a huge gathering of people," said the six-page affidavit filed by Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police, Legal cell.

"This clip is freely available on social media. Harsh Mander is known for taking contemptuous stand and bringing the judiciary, as an institution and individual judges to disrepute," it further said, and annexed the detailed order of the apex court passed earlier against Mander on his PIL related to detention of illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Assam.

The apex court, in May 2019, had come down heavily on Mander for seeking recusal of the then CJI from hearing his PIL saying that it would not allow anybody to "browbeat" and "damage the institution".

The then CJI Ranjan Gogoi had struck off Mander's name as the petitioner and had rather appointed his lawyer Prashant Bhushan as the amicus curiae in the case.

In its affidavit, the Delhi Police said that the petition filed by Mander "may kindly be dismissed with exemplary cost and proceedings for contempt of court be initiated against him".

The affidavit was filed in pursuance to the order passed earlier in the day by the bench which has kept to itself the plea filed by Mander while transferring other petition related to the violence to the Delhi High Court.

The apex court had said that the affidavit along with transcripts of the alleged hate speech has to be served to Mander's counsel who had denied that the activist made any such statement.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram