Delhi Violence: Rs 25,000 Aid to 69 Applicants by Tomorrow, Says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Stating that the first goal is to bring the lives of people back to normal, Kejriwal said no fresh violence had been reported.

IANS

Updated:February 29, 2020, 11:29 PM IST
File photo of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Saturday reviewed the process of compensation to the victims of northeast Delhi violence.

After the meeting, the Delhi Chief Minister said, 69 people had submitted application for compensation. "All these people will get immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 by Sunday," he said.

Stating that the first goal is to bring the lives of people back to normal, Kejriwal said no fresh violence had been reported. "It's our goal to maintain brotherhood among communities," he said.

The Chief Minister has asked the sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) to identify and visit the violence-hit areas, meet people and find out the number of gutted shops and houses.

Kejriwal has announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to riot victims' families, Rs 5 lakh to the kin of a minor, Rs 5 lakh to the disabled persons, Rs 2 lakh to the seriously injured, and Rs 20,000 to people with minor injuries.

He also said books and uniforms would be provided to riots-affected student by the Delhi government for free. "All the expenses for treatment of the injured at private hospitals will be borne by the Delhi government under the Angel Scheme," he said.

Special camps would be organised for owners of gutted shops and houses, and they would be provided fresh documents at those camps, the Delhi Chief Minister said.

