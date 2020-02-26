Delhi Violence Similar to '2002 Gujarat Model', Says NCP's Nawab Malik

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Wednesday attacked the Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre over the violence in New Delhi and said that the "2002 Gujarat model" is being unfolded in the national capital.

Malik also accused the Delhi police of being silent spectators when the violence broke out.

In Delhi, law and order is handled by the Union home ministry and the city government has no role in it, he said.

"There is violence in the capital city since the last two days. Police have become a silent spectator," Malik said.

"Why are these things happening in the capital city? There's some kind of 2002 Gujarat model in Delhi," Malik tweeted, apparently referring to the communal riots which broke in the western state 18 years ago.

The violence in Delhi over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has claimed 22 lives so far.

