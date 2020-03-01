Delhi Violence: Special CP Meets Injured Delhi Police Official in Hospital
SN Shrivastava visited the private hospital in Patparganj and inquired about the health of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma who suffered injuries to his head and hand on February 24.
A Representative Image of the Delhi violence.
New Delhi: Acting Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Sunday visited DCP Amit Sharma who is undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries during clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi, officials said.
Shrivastava has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner, following Amulya Patnaik's retirement on Saturday.
Shrivastava visited Max Hospital in Patparganj and inquired about the health of Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), who suffered injuries to his head and hand in violence in Gokulpuri on February 24.
A 2010-batch IPS officer, he was admitted to Max Hospital, Patparganj on Monday and underwent surgery. The officer's vehicle had been set afire by protesters.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why is Everyone in The Silicon Valley so Obsessed With TikTok?
- Puma Hybrid Astro One8 Review: You Would Not Believe The Price of These Running Shoes
- Government Asks BAI for Health Update on Chinese Shuttlers Travelling for India Open
- PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update Confirmed to Launch on March 3, Death Replay Confirmed
- Vivo Z6 5G With Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor, 5,000mAh Battery Goes Official