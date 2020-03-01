Delhi Violence: Special CP Meets Injured Delhi Police Official in Hospital

New Delhi: Acting Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava on Sunday visited DCP Amit Sharma who is undergoing treatment after suffering serious injuries during clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in northeast Delhi, officials said.

Shrivastava has been given the additional charge of Delhi Police Commissioner, following Amulya Patnaik's retirement on Saturday.

Shrivastava visited Max Hospital in Patparganj and inquired about the health of Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), who suffered injuries to his head and hand in violence in Gokulpuri on February 24.

A 2010-batch IPS officer, he was admitted to Max Hospital, Patparganj on Monday and underwent surgery. The officer's vehicle had been set afire by protesters.

