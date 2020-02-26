Delhi Violence: US Embassy Asks Nationals to Exercise Caution, Avoid Areas Where Protests Are on
The US Embassy in India issued a security alert, advising American citizens that it is important to monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews.
A mob sets a shop on fire in a riot-hit area of New Delhi on February 25, 2020. (AP)
New Delhi: In the wake of the violence in Delhi, the US on Wednesday issued an advisory asking its citizens to exercise caution, keep a low profile and avoid all areas where demonstrations are taking place.
The US Embassy in India issued a security alert, advising American citizens that it is important to monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews.
"US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations," the embassy advisory said.
"The Government of India — imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people — known as Section 144 remains in effect in certain areas," it said.
Advising Americans on actions they should take, the embassy urged citizens to avoid locations where heavy traffic or road closures or protests are expected.
"Keep a low profile. Be aware of your surroundings. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the instructions of local authorities," the advisory read.
At least 24 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence which broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago. Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.
