Delhi Wakes Up To a Foggy, Wet Morning as Overnight Rain Takes Hold of City
The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius while minimum on Saturday is likely to settle around 9 degrees Celsius.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a foggy Friday morning after overnight rains with the minimum temperature setting at 11.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.
Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 16.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am.
The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or thundershower. The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius while minimum on Saturday is likely to settle around 9 degrees Celsius.
The air quality index was recorded at 283, which falls in the 'poor' category.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple Acquires Xnor.ai, an Edge-based AI Startup, for $200 Million
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch
- In Pics: Amazon Chief Jeff Bezos Meets Bollywood Stars, Filmmakers
- Bigg Boss 13: Madhurima's Mother Supports Vishal Who Threw Water on Her Daughter
- Arvind Swami's First Look as MG Ramachandran from Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Out, Watch New Teaser