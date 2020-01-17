Delhi Wakes Up To a Foggy, Wet Morning as Overnight Rain Takes Hold of City

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a foggy Friday morning after overnight rains with the minimum temperature setting at 11.3 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The Safdarjung observatory recorded 16.8 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain or thundershower. The maximum temperature on Friday is likely to settle around 17 degrees Celsius while minimum on Saturday is likely to settle around 9 degrees Celsius.

The air quality index was recorded at 283, which falls in the 'poor' category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

