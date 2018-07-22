English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Wakes Up to a Rainy Sunday Morning, More Showers Likely Through the Day
On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 28 degrees Celsius.
Commuters cross a road during showers in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Heavy rains lashed parts of the national capital this morning with the minimum temperature settling at 26 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.
The humidity was recorded at 94 per cent, a Met department official said.
The Safdarjung observatory, recording of which is considered the official figure for the city, recorded 7.9 mm rainfall till 8.30 AM.
Areas under Palam, Lodhi Road, Ridge and Ayanagar received 6.2 mm, 10 mm, 23.8 mm and 9.4 mm rains in the same period.
The Met office has forecast more rains for the rest of the day.
"The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees," the weatherman said.
On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was 28 degrees Celsius.
