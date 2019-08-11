Delhi Wakes up to a Warm Sunday, Chances of Rain Tomorrow

New Delhi: It was a warm Sunday in Delhi with the maximum temperature settling at 36.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal, but there is a possibility of light rain on Monday.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 27.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. The humidity levels oscillated between 57 and 89 per cent, the meteorological department said.

For Monday, the weather department has predicted generally cloudy sky with light thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Saturday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were 34.3 degrees and 27.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

