Delhi Wakes Up to Chilly Morning as Light Showers Predicted in City, AQI Falls to Poor Category

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to a cold Wednesday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 6.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average.

Humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the possibility of very light rains or thundershowers towards the night.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 221 at 9.36 am, which falls in the poor category.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".

An AQI above 500 falls in the "severe plus" category.

