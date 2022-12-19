Delhi-NCR Wakes Up To Dense Fog as Temperature Drops, Low Visibility on NH24; Several Trains Delayed

With cold waves finally hitting parts of northern India and a blanket of dense fog engulfing the national capital, Delhiites woke up shivering to a chilly morning on Monday. Delhi’s air quality was recorded in the “very poor" category and the minimum temperature settled at 6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, the normal maximum and minimum temperatures of Delhi from December 17- December 21 should remain 22.5 and 8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 453 on Monday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good", 51 and 100 “satisfactory", 101 and 200 “moderate", 201 and 300 “poor", 301 and 400 “very poor" and 401 and 500 “severe".

Several Trains were Delayed Due To Fog

More than 15 trains approaching Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) were delayed as a thick layer of fog led to poor visibility across many places in and around the city.

These include Gorakhdham Express delayed by 3 hours, JAT NDLS Rajdhani delayed by 3 hours, Uttar Sampark Kranti delayed by 2 hours, Humsafar Express delayed by 3 hours, and Shramjeevi Exp delayed by around 5 hours.

“Fog is affecting train movement today. We have taken precautionary measures. Speed restrictions are put in such conditions. Safety is our priority. Passengers are informed about schedules using announcements and other means," said Deepak Kumar, CPRO, Northan Railways.

12 Hurt As 22 Vehicles Collide On Ambala-Saharanpur Highway Due to Fog

At least a dozen people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway in Yamuna Nagar earlier today due to low visibility caused by fog. The incident happened early Sunday when dense fog enveloped Yamuna Nagar. Due to low visibility, the vehicles plying on the road were crawling.

The accidents were so severe that many vehicles were completely damaged, while about a dozen people were also injured in these accidents, said Lukesh Kumar, SHO Traffic.

