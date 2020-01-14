Delhi Wakes Up to Cloudy Morning, Air Quality Drops to ‘Very Poor’ Category
The humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 95 per cent and the visibility at the Safdarjung observatory was 800 metres during the same period.
Representative Image.
New Delhi: It was a cloudy Tuesday morning, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.5 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.
According to the MeT department, the humidity level recorded at 8.30 am was 95 per cent and the visibility at the Safdarjung observatory was 800 metres during the same period.
"The skies will remain cloudy throughout the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 18 degrees Celsius," an official of the department said.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded as 310 at 9.37 am, which falls in the very poor category.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 "severe".
