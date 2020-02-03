Delhi Wakes Up to Cold Sunny Morning with Minimum Temperature Settling at 5.4 °C; AQI Falls 'Very Poor'
Clear skies with a possibility of haze are forecast for later hours of the day, the weatherman said.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a cold but sunny morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius.
The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.
Clear skies with a possibility of haze are forecast for later hours of the day.
The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) ranged from 313 or 'very poor' category at Anand Vihar to 250 or 'poor' at Delhi international airport, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius.
