Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Wakes Up to Cold Sunny Morning with Minimum Temperature Settling at 5.4 °C; AQI Falls 'Very Poor'

Clear skies with a possibility of haze are forecast for later hours of the day, the weatherman said.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Wakes Up to Cold Sunny Morning with Minimum Temperature Settling at 5.4 °C; AQI Falls 'Very Poor'
Representative image.

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed a cold but sunny morning on Monday, with the minimum temperature settling at 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 21 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said.

Clear skies with a possibility of haze are forecast for later hours of the day.

The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) ranged from 313 or 'very poor' category at Anand Vihar to 250 or 'poor' at Delhi international airport, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Sunday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.5 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram