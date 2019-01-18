Delhi Wakes Up to Dense Fog; Several Flights, Trains Delayed

Delhi: Visuals of thick fog from Ring Road. pic.twitter.com/WuDPgZaPwT — ANI (@ANI) 18 January 2019

Poor visibility due to fog delayed departures at the Delhi airport from 5.30-7am on Friday. Train services have also been affected with 10 trains to Delhi running late due to fog.According to the India Meteorological Department, there will be dense to very dense fog at several places in western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand for the next two days. In the east, there is dense fog forecast over Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura.The weather office has also forecast cold wave conditions in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.Skymet said "very dense fog has covered Delhi's Palam (Domestic) Airport and visibility is zero". It added that runway 28 is 100 meters and 29 is just 75 meters and the situation may improve by 10.30am.