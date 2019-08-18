Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Wakes Up to Light Rains, Waterlogging; Met Dept Predicts More Showers in Next 24 Hours

The air quality of Delhi improved to 'good' condition due to widespread rain received in the northern parts of the country.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2019, 8:59 AM IST
Delhi Wakes Up to Light Rains, Waterlogging; Met Dept Predicts More Showers in Next 24 Hours
Delhi received light rains this morning (ANI image)
New Delhi: The National Capital Region received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning bringing much-needed respite from the heat. Waterlogging was reported in many parts of the city. Met Department has predicted more rains in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in Delhi is currently settled at 26 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity is around 98 per cent.

Many parts of the city received intermittent light to moderate rains on Saturday bringing down the maximum temperature five notches below the season's average. According to the metrological department, the city received 1.4 mm rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Met Department has predicted more rains in the next 24 hours, “The current Western Disturbance is likely to cause widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 24 hours,” India Met. Dept said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the air quality of Delhi improved to "good" condition due to widespread rain received in the northern parts of the country.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (Safar) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi stood at 47 falling in the good category.

(With agency inputs)

