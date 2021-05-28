india

Delhi Wakes Up to Partly Cloudy Skies, Temperature a Notch Below Season’s Average

Cloudy Weather

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 25.3 degree Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, with the weatherman forecasting partly cloudy skies in the city on Friday.

The relative humidity was 69 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 40 degrees Celsius.

On Thursday, the national capital had recorded a high of 41.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 22.2 degrees Celsius.

first published:May 28, 2021, 11:16 IST