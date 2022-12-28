Delhi Wall Collapse Death Toll Rises to 3 After Eight-day Old Baby Succumbs to Injuries :Police

A day after a 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old son died when the roof of an old building in the walled city here collapsed on them, her another son also succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said that the second child died late night.

“Eight-day-old Junaid passed away last night," she said.

The Chandni Mahal police station received a call regarding the incident of roof collapse in a building at Pahari Rajan, Chitli Qabar. Ruksara was staying at her father’s house with her five children.

Ruksara and her son Alia were declared brought dead after taken to a hospital, while her son Junaid was in a critical condition. Her other children are fine.

Police said the incident occurred in the morning hours when the occupants of the house were asleep.

Ruksana had recently given birth to twin babies — Junaid and Judera, a girl. The two other children are named Abdul Rehman (5) and Subhan (1).

A police team rushed to the spot and evacuated the residents of the building as well as those living in the adjacent buildings.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said that the residential building consisted of a ground floor, a first floor and a partly-constructed second floor. It was constructed “nearly 100 years ago".

Read all the Latest India News here