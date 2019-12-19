Delhi Waqf Board Gives Rs 5 Lakh, Job to Student who Lost Eye in Jamia Violence
The Jamia Millia Islamia University will bear the expense of treatment of each student injured during the protest, a varsity official said.
The student who lost vision in his left eye in the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday.
New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia student, who was injured during a violent protest against the new citizenship law and subsequently lost sight in his left eye, was provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday.
Amanatullah Khan, the board's chairman and AAP MLA, visited Minhajuddin at his residence and gave him the financial help and the job papers.
"Minhajuddin, an LLM student at Jamia university, lost his left eye in police lathicharge during the protest in the area on Sunday. I gave him Rs 5 like as help and a permanent job at Waqf Board," Khan said.
Jamia university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar also talked to Minhajuddin via a video-call.
The university will bear the expense of treatment of each student injured during the protest, a varsity official said.
On Tuesday, the university filed a police complaint against illegal entry of policemen in the campus and their "attack" on students.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Internet Rallies Support for Sana Ganguly After Sourav Dismisses ‘Young’ Daughter’s Views on CAA
- Riding High on Toxic Masculinity, How Kabir Singh Became the Most Talked About Film of 2019
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- Fresh Images of 2020 Honda City Revealed - Check Here
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio