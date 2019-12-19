Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Waqf Board Gives Rs 5 Lakh, Job to Student who Lost Eye in Jamia Violence

The Jamia Millia Islamia University will bear the expense of treatment of each student injured during the protest, a varsity official said.

PTI

Updated:December 19, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Waqf Board Gives Rs 5 Lakh, Job to Student who Lost Eye in Jamia Violence
The student who lost vision in his left eye in the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia on Sunday.

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia student, who was injured during a violent protest against the new citizenship law and subsequently lost sight in his left eye, was provided a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh and a job at the Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday.

Amanatullah Khan, the board's chairman and AAP MLA, visited Minhajuddin at his residence and gave him the financial help and the job papers.

"Minhajuddin, an LLM student at Jamia university, lost his left eye in police lathicharge during the protest in the area on Sunday. I gave him Rs 5 like as help and a permanent job at Waqf Board," Khan said.

Jamia university Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar also talked to Minhajuddin via a video-call.

The university will bear the expense of treatment of each student injured during the protest, a varsity official said.

On Tuesday, the university filed a police complaint against illegal entry of policemen in the campus and their "attack" on students.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram