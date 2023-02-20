CHANGE LANGUAGE
Delhi Waqf Board Moves HC Against Centre's Decision to Take Over 123 Waqf Properties: Amanatullah Khan

PTI

Last Updated: February 20, 2023, 16:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Delhi Waqf Board chief Amantullah Khan said the Centre has no right to issue these notices. (Image: PTI Photo/File)

The Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan said the 123 properties are with the Waqf Board for long and the Centre was bypassing the law and courts in trying to ”occupy it forcibly”

The Delhi Waqf Board has moved the High Court against the Centre’s decision to take over 123 Waqf properties, Board chairman Amanatullah Khan said on Monday.

He asserted that the 123 properties are with the Waqf Board for long and the Centre was bypassing the law and courts in trying to ”occupy it forcibly”.

The Land and Development Office (L&DO) of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs recently decided to take over the 123 properties of the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargah and graveyards.

